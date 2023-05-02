LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Land O’Lakes.

According to a Tuesday morning news release, two men got into an argument in the area of Bell Lake Road and Peaceful Lane in Land O’Lakes.

Deputies said the argument eventually escalated into violence, leaving one man shot. However, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the two men yet, but deputies did say they did know each other.

As a result, investigators determined that the shooting was an isolated incident, not a threat to the public.