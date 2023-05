PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An argument led to a deadly shooting in Dade City on Tuesday evening, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called to Oak Street around 7:50 p.m.

Investigators said an argument between two men escalated into a fight.

The fight led to one of the men being fatally shot.

Deputies said the shooter remained on scene.

The incident is isolated and there is no public safety threat, the sheriff’s office said.