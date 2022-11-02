TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Somebody somewhere is hiding a life-sized dinosaur, and its owners warn the culprit could be charged with a felony.

An animatronic baby velociraptor, valued at approximately $6,000, was stolen from the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science (MAPS) in New Port Richey, a representative for the museum said.

The dinosaur is supposed to live in the museum’s Dinos & Dragons Exhibit of animatronic prehistoric creatures, which is under construction and set to open Dec. 9.

According to the representative, the museum’s curator, Charles Zidar, arrived at the museum on Tuesday and realized the dinosaur was missing and someone had cut the straps that were holding it in place. He reported the theft to the New Port Richey Police Department.

Source: The Museum of Archeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS)

The representative said police were canvassing neighborhoods in search of the reptile, and a BOLO was issued.

Anyone with information about the missing dinosaur asked to call the New Port Richey police at 727-841-4550.