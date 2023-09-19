HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A high school in Pasco County is on “controlled campus” status after a fight broke out on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, a fight between students temporarily shut down the Anclote High School campus.

The sheriff’s office said the move was made out of an abundance of caution and there is no threat to the school.

“An increased law enforcement presence will remain on campus out of an abundance of caution for the remainder of the day,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.