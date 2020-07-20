Amber Alert issued for Pasco County boy, 9

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida authorities issued an Amber Alert Monday for a 9-year-old boy from Pasco County.

The child, Michael Morris was last seen in the 4000 block of Sail Drive in Holiday and may be in the company of Haralampos Savopoulos, a 5 feet 9 inches white male, weighing approximately 180 pounds. Savopoulos has black hair and brown eyes.

Morris is white, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds. He has an abrasion on his chin.

Detectives say Morris and Savopoulos may be traveling in a 2011 Nissan Versa with the Florida tag PCWH01.

If you see Morris or Savopoulos, do not approach them.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts should contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

