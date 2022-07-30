NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert was issued late Saturday night for a 17-year-old girl from New Port Richey.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Delilah Rieger, 17, was last seen in the area of the 5500 block of Executive Drive. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, dark leggings, a black backpack and a black purse.

Delilah has red hair and blue eyes. She is about 5’8″ tall and 185 lbs. FDLE said she may be traveling in a silver Mercedes Sedan.





Additional photos of Delilah (via FDLE)

If you see Delilah or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550 or 911.