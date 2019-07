PASCO COUNTY (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, FWC, and an FWC nuisance wildlife trapper were able to capture an alligator that chased swimmers off of Durney Key Saturday.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says the alligator was 12-15 feet long.

The alligator was captured by the trapper and transported to a safe location. No one was injured.