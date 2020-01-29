All lanes reopen after serious crash on State Road 54

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A serious crash shut down State Road 54 in New Port Richey for several hours early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on State Road 54 near Little Road before 2 a.m.

At least one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A News Channel 8 crew was at the scene and saw a dump truck and one vehicle with heavy damage. It’s unclear if the dump truck was involved in the crash.

All lanes of the highway have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

