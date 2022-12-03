PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Pasco County that shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 on Saturday night.

According to FHP, all southbound lanes are blocked at MM-284, near San Antonio. They did not give any other details about the crash.

Troopers are asking drivers to seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story.