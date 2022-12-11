DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Southbound lanes of I-75 are blocked near Dade City after a crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday evening neat mile-marker 292, which is just south of Blanton Road.

The FHP website said the crash may have resulted in a fatality. All southbound lanes were closed so a medical helicopter could land, but FLDOT cam footage indicates the shoulder has since opened for traffic to crawl past the site of the crash.

This is a developing story.