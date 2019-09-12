Airboat used to catch suspects in lake after 2-county car chase

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – New video has been released after the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tried to track down three suspects who attempted to get away by jumping in a lake.

Early Thursday morning the Pasco County Special Operations Unit were called to help the New Port Richey Police Department with a vehicle pursuit which went from the city of New Port Richey to Waterfall Drive in Hernando County.

Deputies say three suspects crashed their vehicle at the end of Waterfall Drive and left the car. They all then jumped into a lake, separating in different directions.

One subject was captured and taken into custody. Deputies say four law enforcement members and a K9 got on an airboat to look for the other two suspects who were hiding in the weeds and water.

Deputies were able to get the suspects without incident.