PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Superintendent Kurt Browning is cracking down on fights at Pasco County schools.

Browning said he believes the softer rules previously in place had emboldened students to start fights.

In a message sent to parents, the superintendent outlined the new consequence students will face for physical altercations on campus.

“I’m directing principals to recommend the expulsion of any student who engages in acts of physical violence,” he said. “There has been an unacceptable number of fights and disruptions in our schools, and I am taking action.”

“Of course, all students that are recommended for expulsion will have available to them the appropriate due process provided by School Board Policy, as set forth in the Student Code of Conduct,” he added.

Browning said students who are protecting themselves won’t face punishment.

“I feel like that’s pretty harsh to expel and suspend them right away,” said parent Brandon Curtis. “It’d be harsh on a family, not being able to go to work because your kid is home from school. I think there’s another answer to it.”

You can view the entire message on the district’s YouTube page.