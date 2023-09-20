HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Desperate for answers, a Tampa Bay area mom is asking for help finding her son’s killer.

“I’m going to miss a lot,” Lisa Snow explained. “I’ll miss his birthdays [and] Christmas.”

“I’ll miss his calls every other day, his hugs, how much he tells me he loves me,” she continued.

Snow is speaking out after deputies say her son was killed early Tuesday morning.

Investigators told 8 On Your Side that 40-year-old Adam Wolff was found dead in Hudson between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Snow’s worst nightmare became a reality.

“They just told me Adam was deceased, and I just went into shock,” she explained.

Snow said if Wolff was known for anything, it was his skills as a fisherman.

“He did it every night,” she said. “He did it on the way out, fished on the way back from getting all the shrimp.”

“That’s what he was doing the night he got murdered,” she continued.

Instead of planning a funeral and grieving the loss of her son, she’s now lost in the ‘what ifs.’

“It just consumes you,” she explained. “There’s nothing, you can’t think of anything; you’re just trying to figure out why.”

The question remains, who killed Adam Wolff?

As Pasco County detectives continue to search for answers, Snow is pleading with the killer to come forward.

“Please come forward,” she cried. “Tell the truth. Admit what you’ve done. You took a person’s life.”

Snow is desperate for answers, saying she can’t begin the grieving process until she knows the truth about who killed her son.

“That’s one of the worst things to live with minute by minute,” she said. “It’s hard to move on and say ‘Ok, I’m supposed to do this today,’ but you can’t because you’re thinking about your son.”

With one last message for her son, Snow hopes he’s doing what he loves on the other side.

“Be at peace now,” she said. “Fish every day.”

Anyone with any information regarding Wolff’s death is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.

Tips can also be submitted to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23032544.