Accused pedophile tried to burn down Pasco home after raping 8-year-old, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man allegedly set fire to his own home after he was caught raping an 8-year-old girl, authorities said.

According to an affidavit, a woman told investigators she walked in on John Aquila as he was sexually battering the child in a bedroom.

Deputies said the child was removed from the home and the woman called 911.

A physical examination showed the child had recently been sexually battered, the affidavit said.

Deputies said Aquila starting making suicidal statements and had locked himself inside the home before their arrival. The home began to fill with smoke as deputies were negotiating with him, according to the report.

Deputies said they pulled Aquila out of a bathroom window before firefighters arrived to put out the blaze.

Aquila later admitted to setting two beds on fire using his clothing and a Bic-style lighter. He also set fire to a fake Christmas tree inside the home, deputies said.

According to the affidavit, Aquila told investigators he started the fire because he thought he would lose everything and “did not want anyone to have anything.”

“He said he did not want to die, so he was climbing out of the bathroom window,” the report continued.

Aquila was arrested for sexual battery (rape, anal/oral on a victim under 12) and first-degree arson.

He is being held at a jail in Pasco County.

LATEST STORIES: