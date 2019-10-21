Accused Pasco Co. carjacker: ‘I’m not a violent man’

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Luis Tull tells Eight on Your Side, he’s not a violent man.

“I’ve never in my life shot or hurt anyone. Not even stabbed anyone, sir,” said Tull from the Pasco County Jail medical unit. “I’ve never killed anyone in my life… Never.”

But last week, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco had quite the opposite opinion.

“This is just a very violent individual. I’m thankful to God. It’s horrible someone got shot in the leg,” said Nocco. “It’s absolutely horrible but at the same time it could’ve been worse.”

Tull is the suspect in the carjacking and shooting that took place at the McDonalds located on State Road 54 in Zephyrhills last week. Eight on Your Side requested an interview with Tull in jail, which he granted.

Peter Bernard

Tull claims he went to the McDonalds to meet with an acquaintance named “Robert.” When he arrived he noticed Robert had a gun that looked like the one that had been stolen from his father. So, Tull attempted to take it.

“At that moment when we started wrestling and we started to argue, I left the truck away. He went into the truck and grabbed the gun,” said Tull.

“When he grabbed the gun I got close to the truck to hide and there’s video cameras that will explain everything.” Tull claims during the tussling with the victim, the gun went off.

Tull panicked and knew he needed to get out of there. A man had just been shot in the leg and there he was holding the gun.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I wasn’t hurting no one, I wasn’t doing anything to anyone,” said Tull who admits seeing a car running, with its driver’s door open. “That was when I took the Dodge.”

Tull spoke with Eight on Your Side for about 45 minutes. He spoke about people following him and his wife and three children. He also spoke about his close relationship with his father. He believes the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has it out for him and even went as far as to say he doesn’t believe deputies wanted to bring him in alive.

He is now concerned for his safety. “I’m very concerned. I’m concerned about my life. I’m concerned about my family. I am. I’m concerned about my dad,” said Tull “Because I never wished for any of this or being in the news.”

