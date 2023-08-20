PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 9-year-old boy suffered critical injuries after getting into an ATV crash on Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 9-year-old was driving the side-by-side ATV with his dad, traveling eastbound on State Road 52 on the shoulder.

As he attempted to cross SR-52, the boy collided with a Toyota Camry, also traveling eastbound on SR-52.

The impact caused the ATV to rotate and overturn into the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Camry collided with a ditch running parallel to the roadway. The driver and their passenger were uninjured.

The boy suffered critical injuries, while the dad suffered minor injuries.