PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 86-year-old man died Monday after his vehicle was hit while pulling out of a driveway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the FHP, the man pulled out onto Ridge Road in front of another vehicle that was traveling westbound.

The vehicle hit the the driver side of the vehicle as it pulled out into the road.

FHP said the man died from his injuries at the scene.