81-year-old man killed, 13-year-old girl in serious condition after Wesley Chapel crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash in Wesley Chapel left an 81-year-old man dead and his 13-year-old passenger in serious condition on Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Wiregrass Ranch Boulevard and State Road 54, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol said the Tampa man was heading south on Wiregrass Ranch Boulevard, approaching a construction zone. He failed to stop where the road ends and hit a barrier fence before crashing his 2013 Infiniti G20 into a 2000 John Deere 470G excavator.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old Tampa girl, suffered serious injuries, the report said.

Further information was not immediately available.