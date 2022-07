DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon woman died in a crash with a tractor trailer near Dade City on Saturday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of US-301 and Payne Road. The highway patrol did not say what led up to the crash.

The 80-year-old woman was driving a sedan and succumbed to her injuries at the site of the crash. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 65-year-old man from Griffin, Georgia, was not hurt.