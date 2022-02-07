Curtis Reeves murder trial begins 8 years after movie theatre shooting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been eight years since a shooting in a Wesley Chapel movie theater took the life of 43-year-old Chad Oulson. Retired Tampa Police Captain Curtis Reeves has never denied shooting Oulson, but he has always claimed it was self-defense.

On Monday, after years of legal moves and delays, jury selection finally began in the case.

Reeves is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault because he also shot Oulson’s wife when she threw up her hand to protect her husband in the theater.

Prospective jurors were informed by the court the trial could last up to three weeks. A number of potential jurors told the judge that such a long trial would present a financial hardship if they were not paid.

Many more potential jurors told the judge they had followed the case on the news and already made up their minds about Reeves’ guilt. A number of people were disqualified from serving on the jury for those reasons.

The trial is expected to start when a total of ten jurors, including alternates, are selected.