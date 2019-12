HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – An 8-year-old boy got a big thank you today for being brave and doing the right thing!

On Oct. 24, 8-year-old Blake came forward to report that another boy had a loaded gun in the school bathroom at Hudson Elementary.

Blake immediately reported the gun to the school safety guard. No one was injured.

Blake is now known as the Hudson Hero and was honored with a special coin. Blake has even received gifts as far as Hawaii for his bravery.