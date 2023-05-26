TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 8-year-old was hospitalized after being hit by a truck towing a camper in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at about 10:18 a.m., an 8-year-old girl from Dade City tried to run across US-301 when she was hit by a truck that was towing a camper.

According to the FHP, the truck driver, a 62-year-old Lakeland man, tried to swerve away from the child, but the 8-year-old ended up getting hit by the left side of the camper.

Troopers said the child was flown to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The driver and his passenger, an 80-year-old woman from Lakeland, were not injured.