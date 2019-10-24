8-year-old brought loaded gun to Hudson Elementary, deputies say

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies are investigating after a student brought a gun to an elementary school on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says an 8-year-old student at Hudson Elementary brought a loaded handgun to school. Investigators say the gun was in the student’s backpack.

No one was injured in the incident.

“We as a community are very fortunate…that everybody did their jobs (Thursday) at Hudson Elementary,” said Captain Chris Beaman with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. “Our school safety guard did what he was supposed to do. Our school administration did what they were supposed to do. And another little person, likely 8 years old, did what they were supposed to do.”

Beaman says a school security guard saw a group of young boys gathered in a bathroom around 1 p.m. Thursday. When he went to shoo them away back to their classroom, Beaman says one boy stayed back and informed the guard that one of the other boys had a gun in his backpack.

The guard immediately went to the other boy’s classroom to bring him and his backpack to the principal’s office. When the backpack was searched, deputies say a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun was found inside.

“See something, say something paid off today and we’re very fortunate,” Beaman said.

School administrators contacted the sheriff’s office, who responded and opened an investigation that is still ongoing.

“It frustrates me as a law enforcement officer – who started this profession to protect – to even think of a possibility of what could have happened in this situation,” Beaman said.

LATEST PASCO COUNTY NEWS: