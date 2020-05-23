Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

79-year-old woman, two others hospitalized after she drove into Publix liquor store in Dade City

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dade City Police Department

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Dade City Police Department is investigating after a car drove through a Publix shopping center liquor store just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, a 2003 Dodge minivan had crashed through the window and wall of the Publix liquor store located at 11798 US Highway 301.

Police say the minivan was being driven by a 79-year-old woman.

Two people were injured inside the store, one being a male employee who was working in the main aisle, according to police. The employee received a cut to his arm and upper body injuries and was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital.

  • Courtesy: Bryan Farrow
  • Courtesy: Bryan Farrow
  • Courtesy: Bryan Farrow
  • Dade City Police Department
  • Dade City Police Department

A female customer was also injured, possibly by glass and debris, and was taken to the hospital.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say the driver left the parking area and, for unknown reasons, drove 37 feet from a stop sign, jumped a curb and continued another 24 feet before hitting the building. The minivan came to rest 28 feet inside the store.

The 79-year-old was also taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital with undisclosed injuries, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss