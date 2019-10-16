LIVE NOW /
76 depressions spark concerns, close road in Hudson neighborhood

Pasco County

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Depressions in a Pasco County neighborhood have residents on edge.

In August, officials said they were monitoring 36 depressions under and around Willow Brook Court in the Lakeside Woodlands Community in Hudson. Now, that number is up to 76.

County engineers believe some of these depressions are sinkholes, and some are still growing.

A portion of Willow Brook Court remains closed since officials are concerned about a void or hollow spot under the roadway.

Pasco County Emergency Management is warning people to stay away.

So far, no homes are in danger, according to county officials.

