76 depressions now being monitored in Pasco County

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency officials say they are now monitoring 76 depressions that have opened up in Hudson.

Earlier this summer, authorities were tracking just 36 depressions. That means 40 new ones have been discovered since then.

The newest number of depressions was revealed Tuesday afternoon in a press release. Engineers have identified sinkhole activity, and some of the depressions continue to be active; however, no structures are in danger of being compromised at this time.

Based on information and a recommendation provided by the engineers who surveyed the area, Pasco County, in an abundance of caution, has decided to keep a portion of Willow Brook Court closed for safety reasons.

Pasco County is also extending the fence line on the north side of the retention pond area in the Lakeside Woodlands Community due to continuing depression activity.

The county is urging everyone to avoid these holes – most of which are on private property.

