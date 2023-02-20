TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a crash claimed the life of one man and injured another in Pasco County Sunday afternoon.

The FHP release said the two men were heading north on I-75 near mile marker 279 at 4:50 p.m. when his SUV left the roadway.

Troopers said the vehicle then crashed through a fence and into a tree.

The driver, a 75-year-old man from Leesburg, Florida, was killed at the scene of the crash.

The 73-year-old passenger, also from Leesburg, was seriously injured, according to the FHP.