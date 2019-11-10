Man, 72, killed in New Port Richey crash

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol identified the man killed in a multi-vehicle crash in New Port Richey Saturday night.

FHP said New Port Richey resident Phillip Viola was killed after a speeding vehicle crashed into him while he was making a turn from Little Road into Regency Square.

According to the crash report, Viola was making a left turn around 8:20 p.m. into the entrance of Regency Square from the northbound left turn lane of Little Road. While turning, a driver speeding south on Little Road was unable to prevent his vehicle from crashing into the right side of Viola’s car.

The passenger on the right side of Viola’s vehicle, a 20-year-old New Port Richey man, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Viola was transported to the hospital where he later died.

