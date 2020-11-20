70-year-old woman taken to trauma center after falling off escalator at Wiregrass Mall

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman had to be rushed from a Pasco County mall to a trauma center on Friday after fire officials say she fell from an escalator.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the 70-year-old woman fell from “near the top of the escalator” at Macy’s in the Wiregrass Mall. Firefighters say the fell caused “major head trauma.”

The woman was taken to Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel but is now being flown to a local trauma center.

Firefighters have not said how the woman fell.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.