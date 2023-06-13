PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 7-year-old girl from Zephyrhills made a wish to swim with dolphins after undergoing an organ transplant for her rare, genetic liver disease.

Kylyn was born with the liver disease PFIC3, which is a rare condition that almost caused her a near-death experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 7-year-old, who is healthy now, wanted an experience that aligned with her passion for sea creatures, and especially mermaids, as her scar from the surgery is shaped like a mermaid’s tail.

Kylyn and her mom, Danielle, celebrated her recovery with the help of Make-a-Wish Southern Florida, with a VIP experience at Dolphins Plus Bayside in Key Largo. Their day was filled with feeding, splashing and swimming with dolphins, along with painting with sea lions and going on a glass-bottom boat tour.

“The wishes we grant aren’t just nice, they’re necessary,” Norman Wedderburn, the President and CEO of Make-a-Wish Southern Florida said. “Research shows the anticipation of a wish and the memories made during them can have a positive and significant impact on the health and well-being of the children, families, and extended networks we reach.”

Make-a-Wish Southern Florida has granted around 14,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Southern Florida chapter includes 22 counties and four regions around Florida and includes the U.S. Virgin Islands.