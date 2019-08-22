7-year-old hit, seriously injured by truck in Holiday hit-and-run

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a child seriously injured in Pasco County.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins says a 7-year-old child was hit by a blue pickup truck Thursday evening. The child who was hit has serious injuries, according to troopers.

Sgt. Gaskins confirms the crash was a hit-and-run and the truck involved has not been found.

The crash happened near Flora Avenue and Excalibur Street in Holiday. FHP investigators responded to the scene just before 5 p.m.

A spokesman for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Flora Avenue is shut down in both directions in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.