Breaking News
Bullet pierces window at church preschool in St. Petersburg
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

7-year-old hit, seriously injured by truck in Holiday hit-and-run

Pasco County
Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_102856

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a child seriously injured in Pasco County.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins says a 7-year-old child was hit by a blue pickup truck Thursday evening. The child who was hit has serious injuries, according to troopers.

Sgt. Gaskins confirms the crash was a hit-and-run and the truck involved has not been found.

The crash happened near Flora Avenue and Excalibur Street in Holiday. FHP investigators responded to the scene just before 5 p.m.

A spokesman for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Flora Avenue is shut down in both directions in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar