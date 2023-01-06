PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old girl who died in a car crash last week. The crash, involving four vehicles, happened near State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway on Dec. 29.

Seven-year-old Kinley is described as a loving daughter and a shining light.

“That was their plan — go out shopping that day and pull in to get one of their favorite donuts, but I don’t know if they ever got the donut,” said Pastor Mike Moore, the Edwards family spokesperson.

Troopers said last Thursday afternoon, three cars were stopped at a red light on State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. A 26-year-old driver hit the back of the Edwards family’s Jetta. Inside, Johanna Edwards and her two daughters — Kinley and 4-year-old Kaydence. All three were seriously injured. Kinley was flown to a nearby hospital.

“One of the things I heard them say was mom did everything she could to protect her kids. Why did this happen?” Moore said.

Moore of Grace Family Church has seen Kinley grow into a spunky and bright young lady. Moore also has known her dad, Jonathan for a decade. Jonathan is a local ICU nurse.

“It was a little harder to watch because he was holding little Kinley’s hand, and you would see something happen on those monitors, and there was monitors for her heart, for her brain, for her breathing, and every now and then one of those would go off most of us are looking for a way to silence it, and you just see a big old tear run down this man’s face because he knew a little bit more than the rest of us knew,” he said.

Kinley died three days later on New Year’s Day.

Jonathan and Johanna Edwards shared these words: “From the very day God blessed us with Kinley, she was smiling and she never stopped … no matter the situation Kinley always had a smile on her face, she never knew a stranger and always made friends. She could be a bit shy but would always have a welcoming friendly most beautiful smile for anyone and everyone she ever encountered. She was the sweetest most caring big sister and she took that role very seriously – protecting, loving and caring for her baby sister like it was her duty. Just before her passing she was learning to ride her electric scooter she got from Santa like a pro, wearing her daddy out that couldn’t keep up with her on his skateboard, she would laugh and she had the most amazing laugh. Kinley Dawne was truly a shining light in this world and this world will be a little less bright w/o her in it but we are firm believers in our God and we take comfort in knowing she’s in his heavenly arms, protecting her mommy, daddy and baby sister for the rest of our lives.”

“I think their biggest concern is that Kinley’s life doesn’t get forgotten,” Moore said.

The family decided to donate Kinley’s organs. A family friend set up a GoFundMe to help the family cover expenses and funeral arrangements.