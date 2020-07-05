7-year-old dies after flipping ATV with 5 passengers in Dade City

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 7-year-old boy is dead and a 2-year-old has serious injuries after an ATV crash in Dade City on Fourth of July night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened just after 8 p.m. in a grass field on Powerline Road.

According to troopers, the 7-year-old boy was driving the ATV – a Kawasaki TERYX4 – with five passengers when it flipped over.

The 7-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where troopers say he later died.

All five passengers on the ATV were also injured, troopers say. An FHP crash report says a 27-year-old man, two 34-year-old men and a 4-year-old girl suffered minor injuries. The crash report says a 2-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

No one on the ATV was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the FHP report.

