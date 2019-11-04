6-year-old Trinity boy released from hospital after being hit by truck while trick-or-treating

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A little boy is back at home with his family after he was hit by a truck while trick-or-treating.

Dominick Keyes, 6, was flown to Saint Joseph’s Hospital on Halloween night.

His family did not think he would leave the hospital alive.

Three days later, on Sunday, he was released in good spirits.

“We’re feeling relieved, you know,” said his dad. “We thought we were going to be having a funeral for him this week, it’s crazy, three days ago. Now he’s going home. That’s the miracle of little kids.”

Dominick and his family were trick-or-treating when a Ford F-150 hit the 6-year-old on Starkey Boulevard in Trinity. The driver hit the young boy as he walked in a crosswalk with flashing lights.

As of Friday, charges were pending against the driver.

His dad told 8 On Your Side the community support helped the family get through the worst of it. “It warms my heart you know,” says Chris Keyes, Dominick’s dad.

“Thanks, everybody,” Dominick said as he was wheeled out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

Dominick still has a long recovery, but the family says they will not let this ruin Halloween for him.

They’re planning a bash when he feels better.

The community has also promised to help the youngster celebrate Halloween when he recovers.

