6-year-old hit by truck while trick-or-treating released from hospital, back at home in Trinity

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A little boy is back at home Sunday with his family after he was hit by a truck while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Things got pretty dark for the family of 6-year-old Dominick Keyes the night he got hit. They did not think he would leave the hospital alive.

“It warms my heart you know,” says Chris Keyes, Dominick’s dad.

His son is now all banged up and rolled out of the hospital in a wheelchair to head home.

“He’s got a big scrape, everybody’s seen it,” Chris said. They’ve seen the pictures. The swellings gone down tremendously.”

Dominick and his family were trick-or-treating when a Ford F-150 hit the 6-year-old on Starkey Boulevard in Trinity. The driver hit the young boy in a crosswalk with flashing lights.

“I wanted to hurt him when it happened, but any parent would. I just hope his soul knows that he didn’t kill him,” Chris said.

Since then the family has passed through some dark moments.

“We thought we’d be having a funeral for him this week,” the boy’s dad said.

The thing helping them along? Thousands of people who have reached out to offer their support.

“Thousands upon thousands of people nationwide now are…it’s just insane the outpouring,” Chris said. “So it’s been a good…without all of that, it would have been much harder.”

Little Dominick has even taken to social media in a video posted on Facebook.

“Thanks, everybody. Thanks for the good wishes,” he can be heard saying from his hospital bed.

Meanwhile, Dominick’s twin never left his side.

“His brother is the only one that lifted him up all day yesterday when he finally got to see him. He had him laughing,” Chris said.

Dominick still has a way to go as he recovers, but the family says they will not let this ruin Halloween for him. They’re planning an epic bash soon.

