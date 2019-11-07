6-year-old hit by truck on Halloween surprised by SWAT team

Live Now
TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A little boy is on the road to recovery after he was hit by a truck while trick-or-treating on Halloween and today he received a very special visit!

6-year-old Dominick Keyes dressed as a SWAT member for Halloween and although his night didn’t go as planned the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team decided to pay him and his family a visit.

Dominick and his twin brother got to check out a SWAT specialty vehicle and a K9 truck, and they even got to meet Sheriff Nocco!

