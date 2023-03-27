ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A six-vehicle crash closed a road in the area of Zephyrhills Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident was a six-vehicle crash involving a dump truck at Eiland Boulevard. & Ryals Road.

Serious injuries were reported, according to troopers. Additional information is expected as authorities investigate the crash.

When 8 On Your Side arrived at the scene, our crews observed debris scattered across the roadway and one vehicle that appeared to have caught on fire.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.