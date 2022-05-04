PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of Chancey Road in Zephyrhills were closed between 6th Avenue and Copeland Drive after a massive hole formed in the middle of the road.

Authorities said traffic will be diverted after the 6-foot wide hole, which measures 4-feet in depth, formed in the middle of the Chancey Road.

Signs along the road are directing drivers to alternate detour routes.

A geotechnical team was called to determine the stability of the roadway.

