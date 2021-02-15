6 dogs found dead after Zephyrhills house fire

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Six dogs were found dead Monday morning after a fire that destroyed a home in Zephyrhills, officials said.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said a single-family home was fully enguled in flames in the 39400 block of Lincoln Avenue. The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes.

Firefighters searched the home and found six deceased dogs. Everyone else inside the home was accounted for, officials said. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.