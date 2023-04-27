DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A $5,000 reward is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest after three adults were shot at a birthday party in Dade City on April 22.

According to the Dade City Police Department, an altercation between two people escalated at Watson Park at 14536 19th Street in Dade City before an unknown individual opened fire into a crowd that was gathered for a birthday party.

As a result, three adults were shot. One of the victims died as a result of their injuries.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS.