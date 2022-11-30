HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 51-year-old man was struck by a van and killed near Hudson on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Bolton Avenue, east of US-19, just after midnight.

The van, driven by a 59-year-old Hudson man, was approaching Omaha Street when it hit the 51-year-old.

FHP said the man was walking in the travel lane and in the path of the van. There are no sidewalks or crosswalks in the area where the crash occurred.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the site of the crash.