5-year-old in desperate need for liver transplant, doctors say child’s organ is ‘deteriorating’ fast

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – A 5-year-old from Zephyrhills is fighting for her life after her doctors shared heartbreaking news with the girl’s mother.

The kindergartner needs a new liver.

The child’s mother is sharing her daughter’s story to remind others to become an organ donor.

Little Kylyn Chenkin was born with a condition that’s caused her liver to deteriorate rapidly in the short time she’s been alive.

The disease known Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 3, also known as PFIC3, is a rare condition that affects the liver, according to the child’s mother.

“It broke my heart,” said Danielle Chenkin, Kylyn’s mom. “I don’t want to get emotional, but It was the hardest thing to ever hear.”

The little girl’s mother fought back tears as she shared her child’s story – a life that now hangs in the balance.

“It is, by far, the worst pain knowing that she goes through pain, and I can’t do anything for her but be there,” Danielle told 8 On Your Side.

Kylyn’s condition causes her body to ingest the toxins most people filter out with a healthy liver. The 5-year-old has spent most of her young life in hospitals throughout the Southeast, including Atlanta, Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

“That’s a very hurtful thing to watch your child suffer and you can’t do anything about it,” the mom told us.

Kylyn’s mother says sharing this story could save her daughter’s life along with so many others, encouraging people to become organ donors.

“I want everybody to see her story, see her face and just know, how many lives you can change being an organ donor… The best gift is life and in her condition, that’s what it’s going to be,” said Danielle.

For this little girl, the only cure for her liver condition is a transplant. She’s been fighting nonstop for the last five years since the day she was born.

Her mother says life in a hospital is all she’s ever known. Now, a nurse visits this little girl at her Zephyrhills home each day where her daily medication has increased since she was a baby.

Danielle is hoping for a miracle.

So, for now, it’s all about patience, hope and prayers for #TeamKylyn.

“Please be an organ donor to save lives like mine,” said the little girl, smiling wide. “Team Kylyn.”