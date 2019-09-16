5-year-old found wandering near construction site in Wesley Chapel, woman arrested

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman is facing a child neglect charge after deputies say a young boy was found wandering near a construction site.

An arrest report says a 5-year-old boy was found walking in the road near the intersection of Big Sur Drive and Northwood Palms Boulevard in Wesley Chapel just before 9 a.m. Friday. A construction worker found him in an area that the arrest report notes is “under heavy construction, with closed roads for frequent large construction vehicle traffic.”

When deputies got to the scene, they found the boy dressed but not wearing any shoes. The boy told deputies he was looking for an adult and then led them to his house.

Deputies say 27-year-old Ashley Hinds arrived at the home around 10 a.m. According to the arrest report, she explained to deputies that she had to go to work Friday morning. She told them the 5-year-old was sleeping when she left around 7:30 a.m. and said she planned to come home as soon as she could, the report says.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hinds told deputies she came home because she got a call that her house alarm had been activated.

Hinds was arrested at the scene and charged with child neglect.

