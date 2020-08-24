5 rescued from capsized boat off coast of Pasco County

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Five boaters were rescued over the weekend after their boat overturned off the coast of Pasco County, in the Gulf of Mexico, authorities said.

On Saturday, the agency’s Maritime Detachment responded to a capsized vessel about 15 miles off the coast of Pasco County.

Deputies said Cpl. Mitch Bollenbacher rescued all five boaters and brought them safely to shore.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of the rescue on Monday.

“This incident also serves as a reminder of the importance of having proper life jackets for all occupants, as well as other safety equipment that is in good working condition,” the agency said in a press release.

