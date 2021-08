TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least six people were hurt in a “severe” traffic crash in Dade City Thursday, according to the Pasco Fire Rescue.

The crash happened in the area of U.S. 301 and Centennial Boulevard.

The extent of the injuries is unknown, but officials said five medical helicopters were requested.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.