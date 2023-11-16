TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket that was sold in New Port Richey, worth $43,783, is expiring on Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced.

This ticket was purchased at Winn Dixie, located at 9101 Little Road.

The winning numbers are 14, 19, 29, 33, and 34 and the drawing was on May 25.

The deadline to claim the winning FANTASY 5 ticket is on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at midnight. It must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

FANTASY 5 is a pari-mutuel game as players match 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order. Players win cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket if they match two, three, or four of the numbers.

Since its inception, FANTASY 5 has generated over $5 billion in prizes for over 1 billion people. The game has made 16 people millionaires and has generated over $3.9 billion for education.