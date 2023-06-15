ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Four men were arrested for allegedly soliciting and preying on underage children for sex, police said.

According to the Zephyrhills Police Department, 32-year-old Darius Green, 29-year-old Daneal Lanier, 31-year-old Matthew Macchia, and 30-year-old Wilson Martinez face charges of human trafficking and traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity.

The arrests were made possible with the help of the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force which joined the local police in a multi-agency undercover operation. The two-day operation took place Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

The Zephyrhills Police Department coordinated with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Bradenton Police Department, the Office of The State Attorney Sixth Judicial Circuit, and the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.