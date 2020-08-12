4 injured in 2-car crash in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people, including three pedestrians, were injured in a two car crash in New Port Richey on Wednesday.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, two cars were involved in the crash in the 5300 block of Grand Boulevard.

There are four total patients, including one person in a vehicle.

Three pedestrians were struck.

Emergency crews are still evaluating patient conditions.

No further information was immediately available.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: