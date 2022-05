TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four children and one adult were injured in a collision on Interstate 75 near Johnson Road in Pasco County, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes at about 2:15 a.m. Monday. There is no word on what led to the collision.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said a medical helicopter was responding to the scene.

Only one southbound lane is open. Drivers should expect delays.