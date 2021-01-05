4 caught on camera stealing perfume from Pasco County store, deputies say

Pasco County
Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify four individuals caught on camera stealing fragrance products from a business.

The sheriff’s office said the group entered a store near State Road 54 and Little Road in New Port Richey around 5 p.m. on Jan. 2. The video shows the four removing fragrance products from the shelves and leaving without paying.

Deputies said the individuals left the store and fled on foot through the parking lot and into a white car.

If you have any information in this case, you’re urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss