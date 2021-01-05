4 caught on camera stealing perfume from Pasco County store, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify four individuals caught on camera stealing fragrance products from a business.

The sheriff’s office said the group entered a store near State Road 54 and Little Road in New Port Richey around 5 p.m. on Jan. 2. The video shows the four removing fragrance products from the shelves and leaving without paying.

Deputies said the individuals left the store and fled on foot through the parking lot and into a white car.

If you have any information in this case, you’re urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488.

